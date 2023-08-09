Two sand mafia gangs clash in Bihar’s Buxar

Patna, Aug 9 Two gangs of sand mafias in Bihar’s Buxar district were involved in a incident of firing as they met to allegedly resolve an issue, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during a meeting to sort out issues between Anand Rai of Jalhara village and Bablu Rai of Kritpura village under Mufassil police station on Tuesday night. are active in sand mining in the Ganga and are rivals of each other

As Anand Rai’s brother Aman Rai threatened Bablu Rai with dire consequences on the phone, the latter contacted Anand Rai and a meeting was fixed at Kritpura village to discuss the matter.

Local villagers claimed that Aman Rai reached there and fired three rounds, which led to chaos at the venue. Following the incident, members of both the gangs fled from there.

"Following the incident, we have visited the place and investigated the matter. The two sides assembled there for a negotiation on an unknown subject. During the meeting, firing took place. We have recovered a spent cartridge. An FIR has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab the accused," Buxar SP Manish Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor