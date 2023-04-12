Two school buses catch fire in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 12 Two school buses parked on the premises of a private school caught fire in Gurugram on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to fire officials, around 1.15 p.m., a call was received informing that two buses parked on the premises of Euro International School in Sector-45 of the city had suddenly caught fire.

However, no children were present inside the buses when the incident occurred. A spark in the bus reportedly lead to the fire, which spread to another bus, they said.

