Two school buses parked in Delhi school catch fire

New Delhi, April 14 Fire engulfed two buses parked at a school in Delhi's Dwarka area on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

According to the DFS, a call regarding a blaze in two school buses parked at R.D. Rajpal Public School in Dwarka's Sector 9 was received at 2.53 p.m. and eight fire tenders rushed to the spot.

"The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Operation is going on," a senior DFS official said.

Further details were awaited.

