Two sex rackets busted in Delhi; 4 women held

New Delhi, March 26 In back-to-back operations against illegal sex trade in the national capital, the Delhi Police busted two prostitution rackets on Saturday, an official said.

In the first operation, the police said, information was received regarding the running of a prostitution racket at Avedam Spa in Rishab Vihar in east Delhi, after which a decoy customer was sent to the spa as part of a raid.

One person, identified as Ramu Prashad, charged Rs 500 from the decoy customer for massage.

"Thereafter, he was sent to a cabin with a girl who offered him sex in exchange of Rs 1,000. The decoy customer signalled to the police team by giving a missed call, which conducted a raid on the said premises and apprehended two persons from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), R. Sathiya Sundaram, said.

The police have arrested both the person, including the woman.

The DCP said the licence of the said spa was found to be expired, which was issued in the name of Nitin Gupta.

"An application will be moved before the court for sealing of said premises and intimation will also be given to the SDM concerned. Nitin Gupta is still absconding," Sundaram said.

In another operation, the Special Staff of Shahdara district police received an information regarding a prostitution racket being run from a flat at the Dilshad Garden Colony.

"Subsequently, a police team was constituted and a decoy customer was sent to the said flat," the senior official said.

The decoy customer, who was Rajkumar, a police constable, met a person named Sudhir and asked him to arrange girls for him.

"Sudhir then took him inside the flat and introduced him to a woman, who assured to arrange girls for him," the officer said.

Following this, two girls aged 23 and 25 were sent to the undercover cop, who was then charged Rs 1,500.

In a similar way like the previous operation, the constable signalled to the police team by giving a missed call, which conducted a raid at the flat and apprehended four persons, including three women, from the spot.

