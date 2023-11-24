Two sharpshooters of Dinesh Karala-Jitender Gogi gang nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 24 Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested two sharpshooters of Dinesh Karala and Jitender Gogi gang wanted in an attempt to murder and extortion case, an official said on Friday.

The sharpshooters were identified as Kartik (22) and Pardeep (21), both residents of Haryana.

Recently, on November 7, Kartik and Pardeep had reached in the area of Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar and opened a discriminatory firing on the owner of the property dealer (Gaurav Homes & Builder).

Bullet hit the glass door of his office.

They also dropped a handwritten letter there on the direction of Dinesh Karala.

In the letter, they asked him to meet Dinesh Karala and also threatened that if he did not meet "Dinesh Bhai", a bullet would pierce the chest of the person found sitting inside the office and grenades would be thrown at their construction sites.

While escaping from the spot, shooters fired several rounds in the air to terrorise the public. It created a severe dent in the peace and harmony of society, and the citizens of the locality were horrified after this incident.

"During the probe, a specific input was received that active shooters of Dinesh Karala–Jitender Gogi gang involved in a sensational attempt to murder cum extortion case of Bindapur police station would come Delhi via Jharoda Kalan Nala for committing heinous crimes in the area of Dwarka," said the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the duo was apprehended. Dinesh Karala is lodged in Mandoli jail in MCOCA, murder and other heinous cases.

After the elimination of gang leader Jitender Gogi, Dinesh Karala took responsibility for the gang and started operating his gang from jail.

"Earlier, he assigned responsibility to Deepak Boxer for running the gang, but after the arrest of Deepak Boxer, Dinesh Karala took charge of the gang again and started demanding ransom money from satta operators, bootleggers, property dealers, builders, etc. He assigns tasks to his associates, who are out of jail to recruit the unemployed youngsters, who are in need of money. Both the arrested accused persons were also recruited by the associates of Dinesh Karala to execute the given task," said Yadav.

