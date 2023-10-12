Two shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

New Delhi, Oct 12 After an encounter, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two shooters of Arshdeep Singh a.k.a Arsh Dalla gang here, said an official on Thursday, adding that one hand grenade and a pistol along with five bullets were recovered from their possession.

According to police, on the basis of a specific input, the team intercepted the duo on Outer Ring Road and on being asked to surrender, one Krishan fired one round towards the police team.

"Suddenly, the second gangster took out one live hand grenade from his bag but before he could pull the safety pin, they were overpowered by the team," said a senior police official.

"One live hand grenade and one pistol along with five live cartridges were recovered. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and further investigation is in progress," said the official.

More details are awaited.

On October 7, the Special Cell had arrested Harjeet Singh, the last prominent on-ground operative of the Arsh Dalla-Sukha Duneke terror-gangster alliance, who was wanted by the law enforcement agencies, including the NIA, for multiple murders in Punjab and Haryana, police had said on Saturday.

An official said that Harjeet Singh (27), a resident of Bathinda district in Punjab, had been evading arrest for the past two years.

