Two shot dead in West Bengal's Baruipur over dispute

Two persons were shot dead over a dispute in Baruipur area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday informing that one person has been detained.

Officials said that the two deceased have been identified as Sajjat Mondal (48) and Sarfuddin Laskar (32) - both residents of Baruipur, and the incident was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

One person has been detained in connection to the incident, they said.

The victims, Sajjat, Sarfuddin, Abdul Hamid Modal, and three-four others gathered near the Gaurdah Paka Pole area.

They were having drinks together, and an argument broke out between Abdul and the two victims - Sajjat and Sarfuddin.

It soon escalated, and Abdul in a fit of rage took out a gun and shot at Sajjat and Sarfuddin, leaving both injured, the police said.

Both of them were taken to Baruipur SD Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, the police said.

Officials said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, a case has been registered and an investigation was underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

