Two sisters beaten up by two brothers in Patna after failed rape bid

Patna, Jan 22 Two sisters in a village on the outskirts of Patna were beaten and badly injured by a pair of brothers who entered their house and tried to rape them but had to flee after the victims raised an alarm, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in a village under Dhanarua police station on Saturday night when the family members were out of the house for some work.

Accused Rahul Kumar alias Loha Singh and Rohit Kumar alias Champak alias Pandit entered the house of victims and tried to sexually assault them.

As the victims raised an alarm, the accused, who had a pistol and iron rod, though they may be caught by the local residents and attacked them with the butt of the pistol and the rod, breaking their hands and legs.

The accused managed to flee from the spot before the local villagers assembled. The victims were admitted them to a private hospital where doctors have referred them to PMCH, Patna.

"We have registered an FIR against Rahul and Rohit. They have criminal backgrounds. Rahul also served a jail term and he is a notorious criminal. We are making efforts to nab them," Dhanarua police station SHO Rajesh Kumar said.

