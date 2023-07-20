Two soldiers injured as tree falls on vehicle in J&K's Banihal

By IANS | Published: July 20, 2023 03:06 PM 2023-07-20T15:06:16+5:30 2023-07-20T15:10:03+5:30

Jammu, July 20 Two soldiers were injured on Thursday when a tree fell on their vehicle in the ...

Two soldiers injured as tree falls on vehicle in J&K's Banihal | Two soldiers injured as tree falls on vehicle in J&K's Banihal

Two soldiers injured as tree falls on vehicle in J&K's Banihal

Next

Jammu, July 20 Two soldiers were injured on Thursday when a tree fell on their vehicle in the Banihal area of J&K's Ramban district.

The officials said that Army soldiers were injured when a tree fell on their vehicle in Nachlana village of Banihal area.

"The injured soldiers were shifted to hospital for treatment," official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur