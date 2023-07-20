Two soldiers injured as tree falls on vehicle in J&K's Banihal

Jammu, July 20 Two soldiers were injured on Thursday when a tree fell on their vehicle in the Banihal area of J&K's Ramban district.

The officials said that Army soldiers were injured when a tree fell on their vehicle in Nachlana village of Banihal area.

"The injured soldiers were shifted to hospital for treatment," official said.

