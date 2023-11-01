Two soldiers injured in landmine explosion near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Nov 1 Two soldiers were injured on Wednesday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials said that the soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion near the LoC in Tain Mankote area of the district.

“The explosion took place when the Army personnel were performing their routine duties.

"The injured personnel have been shifted to hospital for treatment,” an official said.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor