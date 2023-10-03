Two soldiers injured in ongoing gunfight in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 3 Two soldiers were injured on Tuesday in an ongoing gunfight between the security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Officials said that the two Army men sustained injuries in the ongoing encounter between the security forces and terrorists in the forest area of Soom-Broh village in the district.

“The encounter started on Monday evening after contact was established between a search team of the security forces and terrorists during the anti-terror operation.

“A massive search operation was started in villages under the jurisdiction of Kalakote police station by the security forces, including Army, local police and the CRPF on Monday morning following inputs about the presence of two to three terrorists in the area.

“Operation against the terrorists continues”, officials said.

