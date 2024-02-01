Two stabbed in Delhi over personal enmity, one dead

New Delhi, Jan 30 A 19-year-old teenager died while another man sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked by four people over personal enmity in Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mayank Chaudhari,a resident of Usmanpur while the injured Love Kush (24) is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to police, on Thursday at 1:37 a.m., information was received from JPC Hospital that two injured persons were admitted at JPC Hospital.

"A police team was dispatched for the hospital, where it got to knoe that Mayank was declared dead. He had sustained multiple stab wounds on chest. Love Kush sustained abdominal stab injuries and is undergoing treatment," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

In his statement, Love Kush told police that he and Mayank were standing near an open gym in DDA Park in front of JPC Hospital.

"Aman, Shubham and two others came to the spot and started arguing with them. There is a history of a past altercation between the two groups about six months ago," said the DCP.

Aman and Shubham attacked them with a knife. "They stabbed Mayank to death and injured Love Kush. Love Kush has been shifted to GTB Hospital for further treatment. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused persons," the official added.

