Two students drowns to death in Kerala’s Malappuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 Two school going students drowned to death on Sunday in Mampad, Malappuram district of Kerala.

The boys, Rayyan (1) and Aftab Rahman (14) were cousins and had gone to swim in Chaliyar River in Nilambur.

Rayyan is the son of Kunnummal Siddique while Aftab is the son of his brother Rahman.

Police said that both the students had gone to the river along with their mothers but were washed away in the sudden water current leading to their drowning and subsequent death.

Malappuram district police authorities, fire and rescue personnel, and local people have recovered the dead bodies and have been kept in Nilambur Taluk Hospital.

Police has cautioned people to be alert before taking plunging in water and to take special care of children who are going for a swim in river and sea during the Onam vacation in the state.

