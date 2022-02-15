Two students get financial aid from Telangana Minister for pursuing MBBS

Telangana Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao has come forward to support two meritorious students, who were struggling to pursue their MBBS course due to their financial limitations.

The two students are Avunuri Akhila and Spandana.

"Minister @KTRTRS met two meritorious MBBS students Akhila & Spandana in Hyderabad & provided financial assistance to pursue their course. The two students had earlier reached out to Minister via Twitter," the official Twitter handle of Telangana IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister said.

Avunuri Akhila's father Prabhakar is a farmer and her mother is a homemaker. Akhila completed her Intermediate with an aggregate of 97.7 per cent and was selected for MBBS course in Mallareddy College for Women, Suraram.

After Rao learnt about Avunuri Akhila's situation through Twitter, he promised to provide her support in completing her education.

The minister on Monday met Akhila in Hyderabad and enquired about her hardship. He provided financial assistance for her college fee and also assured her that he would support her in completing the course.

The minister also financially helped Spandana, a student from Bhadradri Kothagudem District. She secured 95.2 per cent in her intermediate.

Spandana got admission in TRR Medical College, Patancheru, for MBBS Course under A-Category.

Her parents are daily wage workers and hail from a very poor financial background. Knowing the plight of the student, Rao promised to further support Spandana in completing her MBBS course.

The minister encouraged the students and wished them well for their studies.

Both Akhila and Spandana expressed happiness over receiving help from the minister and said that they will complete their courses and give back to society.

This was not the first time that Rao came forward to help students coming from financially weaker sections.

Earlier, he has helped several students to pursue Engineering, Medicine and other professional courses.

( With inputs from ANI )

