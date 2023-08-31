Two succumb to injuries in Manipur, firing between rival groups continues

Imphal, Aug 31 Two persons, who sustained splinter injuries during firing and attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, succumbed to their wounds on Thursday, police said.

Police said that a youth, who sustained splinter injuries on his head from a bomb blast on Wednesday, died while he was shifted to Guwahati hospital for medical treatment via Mizoram.

Another injured person of Wednesday's firing died on Thursday in Churachandpur district hospital, where he was undergoing medical treatment, the police official said.

With the fresh deaths, five people were killed in separate incidents during the past three days in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

Police officials in Imphal said that intermittent firings between the rival armed groups continued for the past 48 hours in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

The security forces have rushed to the firing areas but the armed groups are continuously shifting their locations in the mountainous areas.

On Tuesday, two persons including a Village Defence Volunteers (VDV) were killed and six injured in separate incidents of violence near Narainsena village in Bishnupur district.

Of the two victims, one was killed by a bullet hit, while the VDV was killed after a bomb suddenly exploded due to his mishandling.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the leading tribal organisation in Manipur, in view of the continuous firing between the rival armed groups called an emergency shutdown on Thursday at Lonphai, Khousabung, Kangvai and Sugnu areas in Churachandpur district.

