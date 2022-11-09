Two suspected B'deshi cattle smugglers killed in BSF firing

Guwahati, Nov 9 Two Bangladeshi nationals, suspected to be illegal cattle traders, were shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Assam's Kaimari area bordering Bangladesh, officials said on on Wednesday.

A force spokesman said that BSF personnel deployed on the India-Bangladesh border observed suspicious movement of 15-20 Bangladeshis along the border fencing, who were trying to smuggle cattle heads by erecting cantilever ('jhula') with the help of their Indian associates.

The spokesman said when the BSF personnel challenged them, the miscreants pointed high-beam torch light on them and started pelting stones.

The BSF personnel initially lobbed two non-lethal stun grenades to deter and disperse the miscreants, but they started encircling the BSF troops with the intention of inflicting grave injuries to the Indian border guards.

The spokesman said that on sensing threat to life, a BSF personnel fired at the miscreants from his service weapon, forcing them to flee from the spot.

As per reports from across the border, two Bangladeshi miscreants succumbed to bullet injuries sustained in the firing.

