Two suspended after girl goes missing from UP shelter home

Barabanki, July 28 The superintendent, Kanchan Verma and caretaker, Birendra Kumar of a government shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki have been suspended after a 16-year-old girl went missing from the home.The girl went missing late on Wednesday evening.

A probe has been ordered by the district magistrate into the possible lapses and police have been directed to trace the missing girl.

A two-member team headed by joint director of women and child development, Akanksha Agarwal also visited the shelter home and took stock of the situation.

The girl has not been traced till the time last reports came in.

Barabanki district probation officer, Pallavi Singh has lodged an FIR against the missing girl, five shelter home staff and two home guards deployed in the security of the shelter home at the Barabanki city kotwali police station.

Singh has alleged that on the directions of the JJ board Sant Kabir Nagar, the 16-year-old girl was brought to the Barabanki shelter home on October 1, 2022.

"The minor was accused of theft and trespassing," said Singh in the FIR. She said that on Wednesday, the girl escaped by jumping from the rooftop of the shelter home.

She said that for the security of children in the shelter home, Poonam Kumari, Rekha, Susheela Singh, caretaker Birendra Kumar and two home guards Rajeshwari and Meera were deployed and despite that she managed to escape.

"All those named have been booked under the charges of IPC 223 (escape from custody)," said SHO Kotwali, Sanjay Maurya.

Superintendent of Police, Barabanki, Dinesh Singh said that five teams have been formed to trace the missing girl. "All possible hideouts will be searched," said Singh.

