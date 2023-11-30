Two terror modules busted at Handwara in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 30 Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with security forces has busted a terror module in Handwara by arresting two operatives associated with the LeT.

The police have also recovered arms from the possession of the terrorists, officials said on Thursday.

"Handwara Police along with the teams of the Army and the CRPF busted a terrorist module of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered arms from Tutigund forest on the disclosure of terrorist associates Pervaiz Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Rustam Dar and Showkat Ahmad Shergujri son of Ghulam Mohammad Shergujri, both residents of Tutigund Handwara," police said in a statement.

“An FIR has been registered and further investigation has been taken up. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the said case," police said.

