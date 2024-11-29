Two terrorists involved in multiple grenade attacks in J&K arrested

Jammu, Nov 29 Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday that with the arrest of two hybrid terrorists in Poonch district, the mystery behind multiple grenade attacks in the district during the last year has been solved.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu range, Anand Jain said at a press conference that two terrorists have been arrested in the district from whose possession arms and ammunition were recovered.

“When interrogated, the two terrorists have revealed the links of a larger terror plot. You know for the last one year there have been grenade attacks at temples, hospitals, Gurdwaras, Army locations and other places and these terrorists have been responsible for all those attacks," he said.

“In addition, they have confessed to having pasted anti-national posters at various places. The aim of this large conspiracy has been to disturb the peace and communal harmony in Poonch district...In the past, we have dealt with Pakistani terrorists, but both these two terrorists are locals. The arrest of these terrorists is a big success for the police, army and the CRPF as it targets the terrorist efforts to recruit local boys,” the ADGP said.

He said the investigation is on to find the funding links of these terrorists. He also said that the police have started an aggressive campaign against terrorists over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

“We have arrested many OGWs. We are attaching the properties of OGWs and terror sympathisers. Our campaign against OGWs and helpers of terrorists has been continuing for long and we are going to increase our effort in this direction in the coming days.

“A similar campaign is continuing in both Poonch and Rajouri districts at the moment,” the officer said.

Speaking about the peaceful conduct of Budha Amarnath Temple Yatra (in Poonch) and the elections in the division, Anand Jain said, “It was the result of hard work and very close synergy and coordination between police, army and the security forces that made the peaceful conduct of the Yatra and the elections possible”.

