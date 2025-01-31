Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Jan 31 The Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and killed two terrorists.

Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps said that it detected a terrorist movement on the LoC on Thursday night and alert troops engaged the terrorists trying to infiltrate. Two terrorists were killed in the gunfight. The Army later conducted a search operation in the area and found weapons and war-like stores.

The Army said that the operation was continuing.

In an X post, the White Knight Corps said, "Terrorist movement was detected last night at the #LineofControl in #Poonch sector. Alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating #terrorists, triggering an intense & heavy firefight. The #operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralization of two terrorists. The search of the area thus far has resulted in the recovery of number of weapons and war-like stores. Operations continue."

On Thursday, the security forces started massive searches in the Doda district of Jammu division after locals reported that some suspicious persons had been seen in the area.

A day earlier than the Doda operation, security forces carried out searches at 25 locations in the Rajouri district in order to trace and apprehend over-ground workers (OGWs) of the terrorists.

The OGWs act as eyes and ears of the terrorists by providing them with logistic support, ferrying weapons from place to place and watching the movement of the security forces for the terrorists.

It has also been said by intelligence agencies that the OGWs identify soft and unarmed targets for the terrorists to spread terror in areas.

Aggressive operations against the terrorists were started by the security forces after the terrorists carried out some dastardly attacks in the last quarter of 2024.

On October 20, 2024, two terrorists entered the workers' camp of an infrastructure company at Gagangir in Ganderbal district and fired indiscriminately. Seven civilians including six non-local workers of the infrastructure company and a local doctor were killed in the attack.

On November 2, 2024, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market. A 42-year-old mother of three children was killed and 11 other civilians were injured.

