Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, June 19 Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the security forces in J&K’s Baramulla district.

The identity of the slain terrorists is still to be ascertained.

Officials said that the terrorists were hiding in the Hadipora village of the Rafiabad area in the district. After getting the intelligence input, the security forces launched the search operation.

As the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired at the security forces triggering the encounter.

"All exit routes for the holed-up terrorists have been sealed,” officials said earlier.

In the encounter, two terrorists have been killed so far.

"The operation is still going on,” officials said.

More details are awaited.

