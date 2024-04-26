Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, April 26 Two terrorists were killed while a civilian and two soldiers were injured in the ongoing gunfight between the security forces and holed-up militants in Sopore town of J&K’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Security forces, including the local police, Army and the CRPF started a cordon and search operation in the Nowpora locality of Sopore town on Thursday after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there.

Officials said as the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter.

“Two soldiers were initially injured when the terrorists fired at the security forces. One civilian also received a shoulder gunshot injury.

“The injured were immediately shifted to hospital where doctors said that their condition was stable.

“Two terrorists have been killed in this ongoing gunfight. Their identity is yet to be ascertained. The operation is going on against the terrorists in the area,” officials said.

