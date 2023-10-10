Two terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 10 Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Aishipora in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

"Two terrorists killed. Search going on," police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After the security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor