Two tourists, four others fined Rs 1.75 lakh for illegal entry into Gir Forest

Gir (Gujarat), Aug 27 Six persons, comprising two tourists and four locals, has been collectively fined Rs 1.75 lakh for unlawfully entering a reserved area within Gujarat's Gir forest - the natural habitat of the revered Asiatic lions, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred in Amreli district, has raised concerns over the violation of wildlife protection regulations and the preservation of these majestic creatures in their native surroundings.

Gujarat is home to a significant population of the endangered Asiatic lions, with a 29 per cent increase in their count compared to the 2015 census. According to the 2020 census, the state houses a total of 674 lions, comprising 206 lions, 309 lionesses, 130 cubs, and 29 unidentified larger felines.

The trespass event, which unfolded around three weeks ago, involved three locals and a hotelier who facilitated the entry of the tourists into the restricted Sarasiya range forest without obtaining official authorisation.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Gir East, Rajdeepsinh Zala, stated that the incident was brought to the authorities' attention, prompting swift action.

The three locals involved in orchestrating the illegal entry were penalized Rs 25,000 each under the provisions of the Indian Forest Act and the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Subsequent investigation led to the apprehension of three additional individuals, including the two tourists and a hotelier, who were collectively fined Rs 1 lakh for their participation in the offense.

"Upon questioning the initially apprehended locals, we unveiled a broader narrative involving tourists and commercial interests. This revelation guided our efforts to apprehend two tourists and a hotelier, and they have been duly fined," Zala said.

The ongoing inquiry indicates that more individuals may have been implicated in the transgression.

