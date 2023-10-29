Two trains cancelled, five diverted following accident in Andhra

Visakhapatnam, Oct 29 The East Coast Railway has cancelled two trains and diverted few others due to an accident of passenger trains between Kantakapalli and Alamanda in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

Train No. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Raipur on October 30 and train No. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on October 30 have been cancelled.

Five trains will run in a diverted route via Titlagarh-Raipur-Nagpur-Bllarsha-Vijayawada instead of the regular route Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada.

Train No. 03357 Baruni-Coimbatore Special Express which left Barauni on October 28will run on a diverted route.

Train No. 18189 Tata-Ernakulam Express which left Tata on October 29, 11020 Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai-Konark Express which left Bhubaneswar on October 29, 12703 Howrah-Secundrabad FalknumaExpress leaving Howrah on October 29 and12245 Howrah-SVM Benguluru Duranto Express which left Howrah on October 29will run on a diverted route.

Six passengers were killed and over 40 others injured after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

At least two coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train derailed after it was rammed by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).

