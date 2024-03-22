Two Trinamool MPs to be part of INDIA bloc delegation to ECI against Kejriwal’s arrest, says CM Banerjee

Kolkata, March 22 Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Friday informed that two MPs of her party would be part of the Opposition INDIA bloc delegation to the Election Commission of India (ECI), protesting against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

The INDIA bloc delegation will meet the ECI on Friday to raise objections over the arrest of AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal by the ED, late on Thursday.

“Today, our INDIA bloc leaders will meet the ECI to express our strong objection to the deliberate targeting and arrests of Opposition leaders, particularly during the MCC period. To this end, I have designated Derek O'Brien and Md Nadimul Haque to represent the Trinamool Congress in this crucial meeting with the ECI,” the Chief Minister informed on Friday afternoon.

Both O'Brien and Haque are Trinamool Congress members in the Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Minister, through a message posted on her X handle, vehemently criticised the Union government over the arrest of her counterpart in Delhi.

“I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting Chief Minister of Delhi, elected by the people. I have personally reached out to Smt Sunita Kejriwal to extend my unwavering support and solidarity,” CM Banerjee observed.

She also said that it was outrageous that elected Opposition chief ministers were being deliberately targeted and arrested while individuals accused under CBI and ED investigations were allowed to continue their malpractices with impunity, especially after aligning with the BJP.

“This is a blatant assault on democracy,” she stated.

