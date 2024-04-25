Two ultras killed in hour-long encounter between Maoists and Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar, April 25 Two Maoists have been killed in an encounter between the security personnel and the Left-wing extremists in Parhel Reserve Forest under Kantamal police station limits of Boudh district on Thursday.

“The deceased were identified as Sunil and Santu, both party members, and both belong to the 8th Company of Maoists. Sunil is originally from Sukuma and Santu from Bijapur in Chhattisgarh,” said police sources.

Following a tip-off about the presence of 40 to 50 ultras, the personnel of Special Operation Group, an elite commando unit of Odisha Police, launched a search operation in the Parhel Reserve Forest early on Thursday morning. The extremists opened fire after seeing the security personnel.

The exchange of fire between security personnel and Maoists continued for more than an hour. Later, the SOG jawans recovered the bodies of slain ultras during the search operation in the forest.

Police have so far seized arms, grenades and other incriminating articles. The Moaist camp has reportedly been destroyed by them.

