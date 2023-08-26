Two undertrial inmates shot at inside Bihar's Samastipur court

Patna, Aug 26 Two undertrial inmates were shot at during court appearance in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Saturday.

The inmates are identified as Prabhat Kumar Tiwari, a native of Dudhpura village, and Prabhat Kumar Chaudhary, a native of Neemchak village. Chaudhary has been booked under arms act and for liquor smuggling while Tiwari has been booked for robbery at a petrol pump.

The incident occurred at around 12 noon when a number of people including lawyers, officials and others were present in the court complex. Suddenly, two people opened fire on them, leading to chaos in the complex. When firing stopped, the two were lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The assailants flee from the spot amid the chaos.

One of them sustained a gunshot injury on the thigh while the other one at his hand. They are out of danger.

The inmates were shifted to the prison ward in Sadar hospital and are undergoing treatment there.

District SP Vinay Tiwari reached the hospital and recorded the statement of inmates.

"Two persons were involved in the firing in Samastipur court. After the firing, they fled from the spot. We are scanning the CCTV cameras to find clues," said Amit Kumar, DSP headquarter of Samastipur.

On February 15, 2022, a firing took place inside a court premises in Nalanda while in the same year in August, shooting took place in a sub-divisional court in Motihari. In a similar shooting incident, an inmate was killed in Saharsa court on March 28 this year.

