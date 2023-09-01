Two UP cops booked for using fake certificates to get jobs

Kanpur, Sep 1 Two constables have been booked by Chakeri police in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for using fake caste certificates to get jobs in the police department.

According to the complaint of Deputy Superintendent of Police Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Lucknow, Syed Mohammad Asghar, the department had conducted a recruitment drive for the posts of Reserve Civil Police and Reserve Territorial Constabulary in October 2018.

Aman Kumar and Amit Kumar of New Azad Nagar, Chakeri, also took part in the recruitment drive. Aman was selected in Civil Police and Amit Kumar in PAC. At present they both are posted in Kaushambhi.

Some time ago, Narendra Kumar Baba, a Fatehpur resident, had made a complaint to the police department regarding the forgery by both the constables to secure the job.

After this, superintendent of police Kaushambhi and Kanpur Commissioner of Police were ordered to conduct an inquiry.

In November 2022, the report of both of them reached the department, as per which, both of them had used a caste certificate of Scheduled Tribe for the job.

However, when the caste certificates were scrutinised, the same were found to be fake.

Police station in-charge Ganesh Tiwari said that the case has been transferred to Kanpur as the accused are residents of Chakeri area.

