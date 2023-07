Two wanted criminals held in Delhi after brief encounter

New Delhi, April 3 The Special Cell of Delhi Police said on Monday that it has arrested two NCR-based criminals who were wanted in a murder case following a brief gun battle.

The accused, who have been identified as Sanjay alias Sanju and Manjeet alias Manja, were in touch with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to expand their network.

"The accused were wanted for the murder of one of their rivals in Sonepat. They had planned to eliminate another of their rivals. The police got a tip-off that the accused would be assembling in the Narela area, following which a team was formed and a raid was conducted.

"After being surrounded by the police, Sanjay fired two rounds at the police party in an attempt to flee. One bullet hit a raiding team member, but fortunately he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket," the police said.

The police then launched a counter-attack and apprehended both the culprits along with arms and ammunition after a brief scuffle.

One sophisticated pistol, one magazine, eleven live cartridges of 7.65 calibre and four live cartridges of .315 bore were recovered from their possession.

