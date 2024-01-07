Two wanted members of Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 7 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two active members of the dreaded Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang, who were involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and Arms Act, etc., in the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

The two were identified as Subeg Singh a.k.a Shibbu (32) and Saurabh alias Gaurav (32) and they were wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at the Lajpat Nagar police station.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that for the past few months, a police team of the unit has been working to track down and nab the members of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang.

“On January 3, specific information was received that two wanted criminals of this gang would come to the Munirka area to meet their associates. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the duo was apprehended,” said Dhaliwal.

The Special CP further said that there has been a long-standing rivalry between Kapil Panwar and Neeraj Bawana/Naveen Bali gangs so as to establish supremacy in the South Delhi area.

“Further, the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali group has recruited new and young members, and thus this gang has become one of the most deadly gangs in Delhi/NCR. In order to attain dominance over the Kapil Panwar gang, the duo accused, Subeg and Saurabh, had waylaid, attacked, and mercilessly beaten Rohit Singh (a financer) in the area of Lajpat Nagar on November 3, 2023,” said the Special CP.

The duo had also fired many rounds targeting Rohit Singh, but he luckily escaped unhurt. However, one of the bullets fired by the assailants hit an unknown person.

“Subeg is previously involved in half a dozen criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, Arms Act, etc. in Delhi. His associate Saurabh is also involved in half a dozen criminal cases of heinous nature in Delhi,” the Special CP added.

