Two wanted sharpshooters held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 3 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two wanted sharpshooters of the notorious Himanshu a.k.a. Bahu and Naveen Bali gang following an exchange of fire, an official said on Wednesday, adding both were wanted in an extortion cum attempt to murder case.

The arrested individuals were identified as Kapil a.k.a Mota (22) and Rahul (19), both residents of Rohtak district in Haryana.

An official said that Kapil had fired on the police team and, in retaliation, the police also fired in self-defence. One of the bullets fired by the police hit the right leg of Kapil, who was later taken to a hospital.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said: "A trap was laid and a Swift car was intercepted which was coming from Bijwasan Chawla Road, and was signalled to stop by the police personnel. The car, however, did not stop after hitting the barricade and its occupants began firing on the police party."

During the encounter, the police team also fired rounds upon the criminal in self-defence and in order to apprehend him.

During questioning, Kapil said that he was on his way to Dwarka to meet his associate Rahul.

"Further, he disclosed that Rahul is also present in the area of Goyla Dairy, Dwarka. At his instance, Rahul was apprehended," said Yadav.

Kapil also revealed that on December 13, 2023, he along with his associates opened fire on a property dealer of 'Om Properties', near Dwarka Mor.

"After opening fire, the accused persons handed over a slip to the property dealer in which an extortion of Rs 2 crore was demanded by Bahu-Naveen Bali-Cheeta Baland gang," said the Special CP.

While escaping, the shooters fired several rounds in the air to create panic among the property dealers and people in the area.

Kapil also disclosed that Himanshu used to give directions to him over an app, and he had directed him to do a recce of Om Sweets in Faridabad, and of a doctor, who also hails from Rohtak in Haryana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor