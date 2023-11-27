Two wanted sharpshooters of Arsh Dalla gang nabbed after shootout in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 27 After an exchange of fire, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two sharpshooters of gangster-turned-international terrorist and Canada-based Arshdeep Singh a.k.a Asrh Dalla in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Rajpreet Singh a.k.a Raja alias Bamb and Virender Singh alias Vimmy, both residents of Punjab.

A senior police official said that the two were arrested from the main road towards Akshardham Mandir opposite Samachar Apartment in Mayur Vihar, after a brief exchange of fire in the early hours of Monday.

“During the encounter, five rounds were fired by the accused persons of which two rounds hit the bullet proof jacket of police. In retaliation the police team fired six rounds upon the accused persons,” said the official.

“One of the accused, Virender sustained a gunshot on his right leg. After the incident both the accused persons were sent to LBS hospital for treatment and later were arrested in the case,” said the official.

One revolver .45 mm with 06 live cartridges and another .30 mm pistol with 07 live cartridges along with a hand grenade and a stolen bike has been recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

“Further on the basis of disclosure of both the accused persons, a raid was conducted at Dairy Skaner, Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and another associate identified as Sachin Bhati, suspecting to be having a huge cache of arms was apprehended,” said the official.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Rajpreet and Virender were given a task by Arshdeep to assassinate singer Elly Mangat for which they made an attempt in October 2023 at Bhatinda but failed as the target was not found at home.

Rajpreet was currently wanted in a murder case of Paramjeet Singh which was committed in January 2023. Paramjit Singh was murdered by the accused and his associates on behest of Dala.

Virender was currently wanted in a criminal case of firing in front of Prem jewellery of Mod Mandi Punjab. “Firing was carried out on behest of Arshdeep as he demanded extortion from the owner of Prem Jewellers,” said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor