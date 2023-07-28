Two warehouses engulfed in flames in Delhi

New Delhi, July 28 Two fire incidents in two separate warehouses were reported in the national capital on Friday evening, a Fire Department official said, adding that so far, no casualties have been reported.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that at 5.21 p.m., a call was received regarding a blaze in a tent storehouse at Jaunapur, Bandh Road following which 12 fire tenders rushed to the site.

"Fire is under control. So far no injuries and causalty reported," he said.

Subsequently, another fire was also reported at a factory-cum-warehouse at Mayapuri.

"The fire call was received at 5.21 p.m at Mayapuri Phase-1. Till now a total of 16 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Details are awaited," Garg added.

