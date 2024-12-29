Two-way traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu national highway

Srinagar, Dec 29 Traffic on the strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway was restored on Sunday as officials advised commuters to follow lane discipline to avoid highway jams.

Traffic department officials said the traffic was plying both ways on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, which was closed on Saturday due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir.

Officials said on Sunday, “Passenger traffic is now plying on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, overtaking will cause congestion, and drive with caution as the road is slippery between Banihal and Qazigund. However, Mughal Road/Sinthan Road/Sonamarg-Kargil Road/ Bhaderwah-Chamba Road are still closed due to snow accumulation.”

Helplines have been established all along the nearly 300 km long highway. "In case of any problem, commuters are advised to contact traffic control Jammu on 0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732," said officials.

“In Srinagar on 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103, in Ramban district on 9419993745, 1800-180-7043 and Udhampur on 8491928625,” the officials added.

Authorities are also restoring traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla, Srinagar-Kupwara, Srinagar-Bandipora and other inter-district roads in the Valley.

Reports have also come from Ganderbal district, where locals in Sonamarg, Gund, Kulan and other areas opened their homes and mosques to protect tourists from cold and hunger.

For the last two days since the evening of December 27, locals in the Kulgam and Anantnag districts opened mosques and hosted tourists at their homes with heating arrangements, blankets, food, drinking water, etc.

This has been a standout gesture greatly appreciated by tourists from different parts of the country. Tourists, presently, in the Valley have said they will stand as sentinels of affection, love and protection for all Kashmiri students and traders undergoing studies or doing business in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, airport authorities said flight operations have been restored at Srinagar International Airport with the arrival of flights now.

