Two women among 6 Maoists arrested with arms cache in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Raipur, July 9 In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Maoist operations, Narayanpur police in Chhattisgarh have arrested six active Maoists, including two women, from the Kutul Local Operating Squad (LOS).

The operation carried out in the dense forested region of the Maad division marks a major success for security forces battling Left-wing extremism in the Bastar region.

The arrests were made on Tuesday and include four male and two female cadres, all of whom were reportedly involved in multiple Maoist-related incidents in the area.

The two women have been identified as Paro Hapka and Sunita -- also known by her alias Sangeeta Mandavi. Both were considered key operatives in the Kutul LOS and had been under surveillance for their suspected involvement in recent attacks on security forces and local infrastructure.

During the arrest, police recovered a cache of weapons and explosives.

The identity of four male Maoists is yet to be known.

The police officials said they had seized a 12-bore barrel grenade launcher and two small BGL bombs from Paro Hapka while Sunita was found in possession of a tiffin bomb, a detonator, and various electronic components believed to be used in assembling improvised explosive devices.

The recovery of these materials has raised concerns about the possibility of planned attacks that were thwarted by the timely intervention of law enforcement.

This operation comes amid heightened security measures in the region following a series of encounters and surrenders in recent months.

The Narayanpur district, part of the larger Bastar division, has seen intensified counter-insurgency efforts under the state’s ‘Maad Bachao Abhiyan,’ which aims to dismantle Naxal strongholds and restore peace in the tribal-dominated areas.

Officials have praised the coordination between local intelligence units and ground forces, which led to the successful apprehension of the suspects without any casualties.

The arrested Maoists are currently being interrogated, and further operations are expected based on the intelligence gathered.

With this arrest, the police hope to gain deeper insights into the operational structure of the Kutul LOS and prevent future threats in the region. The development is being seen as a morale booster for security personnel and a step forward in the state’s ongoing fight against Maoists.

