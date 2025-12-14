Two women among seven militants held in Manipur; arms recovered

Imphal, Dec 14 Security forces in Manipur have arrested seven militants, including two women cadres, from different districts and recovered some arms and ammunition during the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

A police official said that the five militants belonging to the outlawed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were arrested from different locations in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur district.

He said that the security forces comprising the central and state have arrested two active women cadres of UNLF (Koireng faction) from Moirangkampu Sajeb Makha Leikai area in Imphal East district. The arrested militants were identified as Takhellambam Sanathoi Chanu alias Loingakpi alias Sanathoi (19) and Kongbrailakpam Rameshori Devi alias Langlen alias Bemma alias Buchu (19) from Imphal East district. Two mobile phones were seized from their possession.

The Manipur Police arrested a drug dealer, identified as Baseimayum Yaibi (47), from the Porompat Pangal Leirak area in Imphal East district. Heroin, concealed in seven soap cases, was seized from his possession. The estimated value of the drugs was Rs 16 lakh.

Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively in different Imphal valley and hill districts to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.

The security forces also recovered some arms and ammunition from the Kakching district. The recovered arms and ammunition include one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) without a magazine, one locally made bolt action sniper rifle with an empty magazine, one double-barreled bolt rifle, one single-barreled bolt rifle, one locally made pistol with an empty magazine, and one 36 HE Hand grenade without a detonator.

The security forces comprising the central and state continue extensive crackdowns against militants, with search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts.

A total of 113 nakas/checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts, to curb the illegal movement of inimical elements and suspicious vehicles.

Security forces have also been providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37). Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

The Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours and to be wary of fake videos on social media. “The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos or audio clips may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Uploading and circulating fake posts on social media will attract legal action,” a police statement warned.

