Two women arrested for creating ruckus inside police station, manhandling sub-inspector in Delhi's Rohini

Two women were on Saturday arrested for creating ruckus inside a police station in Delhi's South Rohini area.

The two women, claiming to be the wives of a man who was arrested earlier, created a furore and manhandled a sub-inspector, said the police officials.

The women have been identified as Alka and Hemlata and the man has been identified as Mahesh Barwa who was arrested earlier on a charge of creating a ruckus.

According to the police, during the course of the incident, the ladies also broke the mobile phone of another sub-inspector who was trying to shoot a video of the assault by the women on the sub-inspector.

Following the incident, the police registered a case and arrested the two women.

They were also produced before the court.

( With inputs from ANI )

