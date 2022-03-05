Two women arrested for creating ruckus inside police station, manhandling sub-inspector in Delhi's Rohini
By ANI | Published: March 5, 2022 04:16 PM2022-03-05T16:16:11+5:302022-03-05T16:25:02+5:30
Two women were on Saturday arrested for creating ruckus inside a police station in Delhi's South Rohini area.
The two women, claiming to be the wives of a man who was arrested earlier, created a furore and manhandled a sub-inspector, said the police officials.
The women have been identified as Alka and Hemlata and the man has been identified as Mahesh Barwa who was arrested earlier on a charge of creating a ruckus.
According to the police, during the course of the incident, the ladies also broke the mobile phone of another sub-inspector who was trying to shoot a video of the assault by the women on the sub-inspector.
Following the incident, the police registered a case and arrested the two women.
They were also produced before the court.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor