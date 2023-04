Two women, baby rescued after fire broke out in Delhi's Rohini: Police

New Delhi [India], April 6 : A one-and-a-half-year-old baby and two women were rescued from a fire in a building in Delhi's Rohini district, police said on Thursday.

The fire incident occurred on Wednesday

According to the police, the three members of a family were trapped on the 3rd floor of the building when the fire broke out on the first floor.

"The women-duo along with the baby were trapped and were crying for help," the official said.

The two women rescued have been identified as Rekha Srivastva (66) and her daughter-in-law Nidhi Srivastva (26) along with her baby, police said.

A PCR call was made at 12: 55 pm at Rohini district police station informing them about a fire at House No. E-43, Deeper Vihar. The caller added that someone might be trapped in the building under fire.

Meanwhile, staff from the mobile petrol van (MPVs) also reached the spot after being informed.

"The smoke was billowing out of the building," they said, adding that a fire extinguisher was also supplied by the Adarsh Hospital, south Delhi to douse the blaze.

"An MPVs staff reached out to them and rescued them safely," they said, adding that two fire tenders and an ambulance also reached the spot later.

