Two women killed in road accident in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, June 15 Two women were killed and three others injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmi's Rajouri district.

Police said that the driver of a vehicle lost control on the wheel after which the vehicle dropped into a deep gorge in the Targai Budhal area.

"Two women died on the spot while three injured, including a child, were rescued and shifted to hospital.

