Two women killed in road accident in J&K's Rajouri
By IANS | Published: June 15, 2023 12:24 PM2023-06-15T12:24:05+5:302023-06-15T13:38:17+5:30
Jammu, June 15 Two women were killed and three others injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmi's Rajouri district.
Police said that the driver of a vehicle lost control on the wheel after which the vehicle dropped into a deep gorge in the Targai Budhal area.
"Two women died on the spot while three injured, including a child, were rescued and shifted to hospital.
