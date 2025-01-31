Two women spend four days with mother’s body in Secunderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 31 In a shocking incident, two young women spent four days with the corpse of their mother at their house in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad.

The incident came to light on Friday after the police entered the house following complaints by neighbours about foul smell.

Police said the sisters appear to be mentally disturbed. Both were shifted to a hospital for examination. They have been identified as Ravalika (25) and Ashwitha (22).

Police shifted the decomposed body of the deceased woman Sri Latha (45) to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. A police officer said the cause of death was under investigation. Police suspect the woman died four days ago.

The family was living in a rented house in Warasiguda. The woman is believed to have died of cardiac arrest and her daughters were too shocked to reveal this to anyone. They did not leave the house and chose to stay with the corpse.

Police found the body of the mother in one room while her two daughters were in another room. The young women also reportedly tried to end their lives by cutting their wrists.

Police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and took up investigation.

The house owner said the family had taken the house on rent two months ago. She said they kept two dogs chained inside the house. The owner said she had asked the family to vacate the house.

Some of the neighbours said the women kept their mother’s body at home as they had no money for cremation. Police, however, said the reason for Sri Latha’s daughters staying with the body in the house would be known only after their statements were recorded.

On the direction of Secunderabad MLA T. Padmarao Goud, police shifted the two sisters to a hospital for examination. It was immediately not known how long it would take for the police to record their statements.

