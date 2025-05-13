Two workers killed after iron structure collapse at Mejia Thermal Power Plant in Bankura

Kolkata, May 13 Two construction labourers working for a contractor at the Mejia Thermal Power Plant in Bankura district of West Bengal died following the collapse of an iron structure within the plant premises.

The two deceased contractual workers have been identified as Prem Sundar (31) and Kanwar Paul (21).

Both hail from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, and they were currently settled at Bankura because of their engagement as workers with the contractor at the Mejia Thermal Power Plant.

Although the plant authorities are yet to give any statement on the reasons behind the collapse, a section of the workers claimed that the bolts connecting the iron structure somehow came loose, following which it collapsed on Tuesday morning when the deceased men were working under it.

The iron structure was at a height of 100 metres above the ground level and it was often used as a resting shade for the contractual workers engaged in construction work within the plant premises.

A third person was also injured in the collapse and was immediately shifted to a local hospital. It is learnt that his condition is stable at the moment.

The normal workflow at the plant premises got disrupted for a while because of the mishap.

Some of the workers attached to the plant protested against the management, accusing them of being negligent of proper maintenance work within the plant premises.

In the past also there had been reports of accidents at the Mejia Thermal Power plant.

In August last year, four employees of the plant, including an electrical engineer, suffered severe burn injuries following a massive flashover in the power-line circuit breaker within the plant premises.

In February 2010, three contractual workers were killed, and one was injured following the collapse of a crane within the plant premises.

Earlier in June 2009, four construction workers died within the plant premises following a similar crane collapse.

