Two-year-old boy drowns in south Delhi farmhouse

New Delhi, Sep 8 A two-year-old boy allegedly drowned at a swimming pool in a south Delhi farmhouse, a police official said on Friday.

Police said that on Wednesday evening, medico-legal case (MLC) information was received that two-year-old Divyansh, a resident of Gadaipur, was admitted in AIIMS Hospital after drowning in a swimming pool.

"A statement of Sandeep, the father of the boy, was recorded. He said that he was working as a caretaker for the last 4-5 months at a farm house-10, Gadaipur and also resides with his family in the said house," said a senior police official.

"There is a swimming pool in the said house. On Wednesday at about 10 a.m., he was working in the park along with his co-worker and his son Divyansh was also playing there. After some time, he saw that his son was not there. When he checked in the swimming pool, his son was found inside. He admitted his son to AIIMS hospital and amid treatment, his son was declared dead on Thursday," said the official.

"As per statement and MLC, a case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Fatehpur Beri police station," the official added.

