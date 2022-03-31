Two-year-old spotted deer rescued from deep well in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
By ANI | Published: March 31, 2022 08:41 AM2022-03-31T08:41:39+5:302022-03-31T08:50:02+5:30
Forest Department officials managed to rescue a fawn that had fallen inside a deep well near Coimbatore.
Forest Department officials managed to rescue a fawn that had fallen inside a deep well near Coimbatore.
A two-year-old spotted deer was found in an open well on a private farm in Peedampalli village in Sulur district of Coimbatore. A team of forest officials reached the spot on Wednesday and rescued the deer with the help of a net.
The animal seemed healthy and no external injuries were found on it. The department released the animal in its natural habitat after rescue.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app