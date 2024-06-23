Two youth drown off beach in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, June 23 Two youths drowned in the sea while taking a bath off a beach in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Ramapuram beach in Vetapalem mandal when a group of youths were on a picnic.

The deceased were identified as Bala Sai, 25, and Bala Nageswara Rao, 27, both hailing from Bargavapet in Mangalagiri of Guntur district.

According to police, the duo were part of a 10-member group who were out to spend Sunday at the beach. They were washed away due to strong waves. Their friends launched a search and pulled them out.

Both were taken to a hospital but were declared dead by doctors. Police registered a case and took up investigations.

Meanwhile, state minister Nara Lokesh has expressed grief over the incident. Lokesh, who represents Mangalagiri constituency, said he was shocked by the death of two young men and conveyed condolences to their families.

