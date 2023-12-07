Two youths arrested for killing minor boy in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra), Dec 7 The Thane Police have arrested two 19-year-old youths who allegedly killed a boy brutally after a brawl and later buried his body, an official said here on Thursday.

The shocking incident happened on November 25 at Kalher village near Bhiwandi town in the evening when the accused duo - Ayush Virendra Jha and Manoj Narayan Tope got into a fight with the minor boy, Yogesh R. Sharma.

According to a complaint by the Yogesh's mother, the duo left that evening but nursing a grudge against the mother-son, they hatched a conspiracy to take revenge for the insult.

They returned later armed with some sharp-edged weapons like knives and took away the boy, to a secluded spot in the Retibunder area, and repeatedly stabbed him to death.

Then they carried away his body to an isolated location nearby and buried it to erase all evidence of the crime before decamping from there.

Unable to trace her son, the woman later lodged a missing complaint with Narpoli Police Station which swung into action.

Deploying tech-intel and ground inputs, the police finally nabbed Jha and Tope, according to Investigation Officer Sharad Pawar.

They confessed to the crime, took the police team to the spot where they had buried the boy and the body was exhumed and sent for an autopsy.

They have been charged with Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to murder, kidnap, assault, threat to kill, conspiracy, destroying evidence, etc, and further investigations are on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor