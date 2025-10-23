Two 'Yuvrajs' will have 'camera milan' today: BJP mocks Mahagathbandhan's press meet

New Delhi, Oct 23 BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Mahagathbandhan's press conference, stating that the two 'Yuvrajs' of the Opposition alliance -- Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav -- will have a 'camera milan'.

As the Mahagathbandhan prepares to hold a crucial press conference on Thursday, speculation is rife that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s long-standing wish to be declared the alliance’s Chief Ministerial face may finally be fulfilled.

The BJP spokesperson further mocked the leaders, asserting that even after being "out on bail", both Gandhi and Yadav are still talking about the development of Bihar.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Ajay Alok said, “I heard that the proud people — Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will have a ‘camera milan’. The elder 'Yuvraj' (Rahul Gandhi) is coming from Colombia to Bihar, and the younger 'Yuvraj' (Tejashwi Yadav) is already here.”

"Everyone seems to be under the ‘Colombia effect’. The party that takes money from China will now sit with the prince accused in the Land-for-Jobs scam. Both are on bail and will talk about Bihar’s development — well done! What a Mahagathbandhan this is! Just announce Rs 30,000 for JEEViKA Didis too," he continued.

“Also announce that if you come to power after 20 days, jobs will be generated from kidnapping, murder, sand loot, and liquor businesses. Lage Raho Munna Bhai!” Alok added.

The development comes on the heels of a meeting between Tejashwi Yadav, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, and the party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, who met Tejashwi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on Wednesday.

The backdrop for Thursday's press event at Patna's Maurya Hotel adds further weight to the speculation -- the banner for the press conference prominently displays the election symbols of all Mahagathbandhan partners but features only a large photograph of Tejashwi Yadav.

The banner also displays a hashtag 'Bihar maange Tejashwi sarkar (Bihar demands Tejashwi government)'.

This will also mark the first joint press conference of the Mahagathbandhan since the announcement of the election dates.

The last time the Mahagathbandhan leaders shared the stage was during the launch of the 'Ati Pichhda EBC Sankalp Patra' in Patna on September 24, which saw the presence of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani.

