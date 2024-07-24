UAPA case: HC issues notice to Delhi Police on Umar Khalid's bail plea

New Delhi, July 24 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Delhi Police on the bail plea filed by former JNU scholar and student activist Umar Khalid, who is behind bars since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the "larger conspiracy" case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

Agreeing to examine the matter, a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Girish Kathpaliya asked the Delhi Police to file its reply to Khalid’s bail plea.

On Monday, Justice Amit Sharma recused himself from hearing Khalid’s plea. After this, a bench presided over by Justice Prathiba M. Singh directed the matter to be listed before a different combination on July 24.

A Delhi court on May 28 rejected Khalid's application seeking bail on the grounds of delay in completion of trial proceedings and parity with other co-accused who had been enlarged on bail.

Earlier, a trial court in April 2022 dismissed Khalid's first bail application, and later the Delhi High Court also rejected his appeal.

In February this year, Khalid withdrew his special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court seeking bail due to a “change in circumstances”, and sought liberty to apply afresh for bail before the trial court.

Khalid, who has been in custody since September 2020, has been booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA and several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The matter will be heard next on August 29.

