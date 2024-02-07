UCC essential for country’s development: RSS functionary

Jaipur, Feb 7 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's all-India national executive member Indresh Kumar said on Wednesday that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not a restriction on anyone's freedom.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by a voice vote, the first such move by any state after Independence that could be replicated by similar legislations in other BJP-ruled states.

"Law should be equal for everyone. The enactment of this law will not end the freedom of people of any religion or caste, nor will it have any impact on anyone's personal life. Uniform Civil Code is essential for the development of the country. It will create a feeling of equality among all the citizens.

"Through this, mutual understanding and goodwill will increase between different religions and communities," Kumar said while addressing a seminar organised by the Rashtriya Suraksha Jagran Manch's Rajasthan chapter on the topic 'One Country, One Law' here.

Kumar said it is not written anywhere in Islam one can marry four times, and those who say this are lying and those who believe in this are committing crime.

The chief guest at the programme, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, said that it should be the responsibility of the country to adopt a uniform law.

"This will strengthen the process of nation building and national integration. It should also be noted that whenever this topic is discussed, it is said that these bills or laws are an attack on the concept of Islam. A beautiful nation will be created only when we tie it with the thread of law. With this law, appeasement politics will definitely be curbed," Bairwa said.

