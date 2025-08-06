‘UCC must be enforced across India’, says BJP as Gujarat moves to adopt law

Mumbai, Aug 6 As Gujarat is set to become the second state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after Uttarakhand, BJP leader Sanjay Upadhyay on Wednesday said that the UCC should be enforced nationwide to ensure equal rights for all citizens.

A report on Gujarat’s UCC proposal is expected to be tabled in the monsoon session of the state assembly.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Upadhyay said, “The BJP has supported the Uniform Civil Code from the very beginning. After Uttarakhand, Gujarat starting the process is a welcome step. It is my opinion that the UCC should be implemented across the entire country so that all citizens enjoy equal rights. The politics of appeasement must end, and there should be no discrimination based on religion. I fully support the Gujarat government’s move and consider it crucial for the unity and equality of our nation.”

Upadhyay further commented on the recent Supreme Court censure of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his alleged remarks about the Army following the 2020 Galwan clash with China. The Congress had responded by stating that the judiciary does not decide who a “true Indian” is, with the issue discussed in a meeting of the INDIA Bloc floor leaders on Tuesday. According to the Congress, all alliance members agreed that “the extraordinary observation” by the sitting judge was “unwarranted” and encroached upon the democratic rights of political parties.

Countering this, Upadhyay said, “Rahul Gandhi is unable to understand both the judiciary and the sentiment of the country. His statements are foolish and against the nation’s interests. The court’s reaction to his remarks is appropriate. The judiciary has correctly assessed his mental level. This raises serious questions about his loyalty and attitude towards the country. One must ask — has Rahul Gandhi truly understood India? It is worth pondering.”

Upadhyay further expressed grief over the devastation caused by a cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district.

“I want to express deep sorrow over this tragic incident, which has left many people homeless and bereaved. My condolences go out to the affected families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken serious cognisance of the situation, and NDRF teams are carrying out relief work at a rapid pace,” he said.

He added that while human interference with nature can sometimes lead to disasters, cloudbursts are beyond human control.

“What happened on Tuesday was extremely painful and heart-wrenching,” he stated.

